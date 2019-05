Vanderbilt won three of four games against top-15 RPI teams last week, and won them without bludgeoning those teams with their bats. Chris Lee and Chip Fridrich discuss why that matters, and get into why Vanderbilt pitching may be better than we've thought. The two then talk about a weekend ahead with huge postseason implications for the Southeastern Conference, and Chris makes his weekend predictions, followed by how the SEC Tournament bracket would take shape if those come true.