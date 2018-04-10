The official podcast of VandySports.com, which was founded by podcast host Chris Lee in 2003. VandySports.com is part of the Rivals and Yahoo! networks and is the premier source for objective, independent coverage of major Vanderbilt sports. Opinions expressed are ours only; we are not affiliated or endorsed by Vanderbilt University. Special thanks to our presenting sponsor, Currey Ingram Academy.
Chris Lee and former VU pitcher Chip Fridrich discuss recent lineup changes, and discuss what we could see going forward. Chip also discusses Mason Hickman's Saturday outing, and other things he liked from the Commodores' series win over Georgia.