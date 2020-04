Chris Lee and George Plaster discuss the general sports climate (and some games they've re-watched during the pandemic) for 20 minutes before jumping into Vanderbilt talk. Today's primary topic is how VU is ignoring its own student newspaper and the changes in how the school has approached its priorities in recent years. Also, what was the purpose behind Candice Lee's appearance on social media last week? Those are some of the topics on Monday's 58-minute episode.