On VU's Media Day, which took place on Thursday, Aug. 2, coach Derek Mason announced that backup quarterback Deuce Wallace wouldn't be with the team this season, and that freshman Wyatt Smock had left the program. Chris Lee and Seabass discuss many ramifications of not having Wallace. Also, what does the coaching staff's "running back by committee" approach, which was oft-discussed on Thursday, mean? The two hit that, talk about several candidates at inside linebacker, and much more.