The official podcast of VandySports.com, which was founded by podcast host Chris Lee in 2003. VandySports.com is part of the Rivals and Yahoo! networks and is the premier source for objective, independent coverage of major Vanderbilt sports. We are not affiliated or endorsed by Vanderbilt University. Special thanks to our presenting sponsors, Wellspire and The Well Coffehouse.
Willy Daunic, who played baseball at Vanderbilt, talks about the adjustment to the college game--something to watch, since VU has so many new faces in the lineup. The two touch on basketball and facilities and take a few questions.