After two games, Vanderbilt ranks 23rd in Bill Connolly's S&P rankings. Why is that, and what should we make of it? Chris Lee and Mitch Light discuss that, VU's 41-10 win over Nevada, take mailbag questions, and attempt to power rank the SEC East.