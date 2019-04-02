Info

The official podcast of VandySports.com, which was founded by podcast host Chris Lee in 2003. VandySports.com is part of the Rivals and Yahoo! networks and is the premier source for objective, independent coverage of major Vanderbilt sports. We are not affiliated or endorsed by Vanderbilt University. Special thanks to our presenting sponsors, Wellspire and The Well Coffehouse.

So, if Vanderbilt hires Jerry Stackhouse... 0
Apr 2, 2019

Vanderbilt appears close to hiring Jerry Stackhouse as its men's basketball coach. What would that mean? What are the benefits and the risks? Chris Lee and SoutheastHoops.com's Blake Lovell break that down and answer listener questions. 

