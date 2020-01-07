The official podcast of VandySports.com, which was founded by podcast host Chris Lee in 2003. VandySports.com is part of the Rivals and Yahoo! networks and is the premier source for objective, independent coverage of major Vanderbilt sports. We are not affiliated or endorsed by Vanderbilt University. Special thanks to our presenting sponsors, Wellspire and The Well Coffehouse.
Vanderbilt's football and basketball programs aren't in good spots as 2020 begins. Chris Lee and George Plaster revisit how moves VU did (and didn't) make got those programs to this point, and answer your mailbag questions.